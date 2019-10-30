Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Veoneer from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Veoneer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of VNE stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $16.78. The company had a trading volume of 605,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,365. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85. Veoneer has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $37.18.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.33 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 27.00% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. Veoneer’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Veoneer by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 23,172 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 31.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

