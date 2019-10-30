Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes $719,000 Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,347 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 11,125.0% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 324,658 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,188,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,676.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,902 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 14,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 88.0% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. SunTrust Banks set a $188.00 target price on Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.45. 970,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.16. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $108.11 and a 12 month high of $144.00.

In other news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $348,481.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $1,246,722.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,029 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,760.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,246 shares of company stock worth $15,309,453. Company insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

