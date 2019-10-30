Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Daily Journal Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662,079 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 115.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,824,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 140.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,974,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,687.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.12. 4,745,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,788,485. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.26. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on USB shares. Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

