Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $413,000 Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 19.5% in the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 593,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,501,000 after acquiring an additional 96,750 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 47.7% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 224,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,206,000 after buying an additional 72,464 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 9.6% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 33.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $88,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $1,506,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,614.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.25. 1,959,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,560. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $103.21 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.51. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.12%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

