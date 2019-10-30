Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.79. 340,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,232. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.35. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $67.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Burik sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $195,072.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $127,631.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,749 shares of company stock worth $1,830,679. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

