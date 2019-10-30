Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $205,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 58,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 149,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.08. The company had a trading volume of 427,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,842. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.38 and a 200 day moving average of $100.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $105.16.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

