Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 71.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other Xcel Energy news, insider Mark E. Stoering sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $316,695.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,071.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $128,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,382 shares of company stock worth $3,133,045. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.32. 2,761,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,086. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $66.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.71.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

Several research firms recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America cut Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.