Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.65. 1,147,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,416. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.50. The firm has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $156.68 and a 52 week high of $269.57.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total value of $256,241.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $1,374,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,549. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets set a $255.00 price target on S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.83.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

