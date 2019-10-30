Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Novartis by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,617,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,147,000 after buying an additional 1,760,424 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,166,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,972,000 after buying an additional 115,613 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,067,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,619,000 after buying an additional 244,544 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,813,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,871,000 after buying an additional 133,293 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,229,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,166,000 after buying an additional 118,863 shares during the period. 11.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.28.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.61. 1,961,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,349. The firm has a market cap of $199.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $72.19 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

