Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Noble Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.33.

VEC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.82.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $331.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Vectrus will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William F. Murdy sold 1,000 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,249.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

