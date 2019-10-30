Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRNS. ValuEngine upgraded Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Varonis Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.50.

VRNS stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.95. The company had a trading volume of 671,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.46 and a beta of 0.85. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $48.67 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.44.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $65.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.61 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,029,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 36,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 123.7% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 905.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 25,901 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

