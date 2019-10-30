Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 426,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 6.4% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $64,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,795,000 after purchasing an additional 658,822 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,374,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,453,000 after purchasing an additional 392,164 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,200,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,214,000 after purchasing an additional 277,221 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 450,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33,562.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,813,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,924 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $154.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $119.35 and a 52 week high of $154.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

