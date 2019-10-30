Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 46,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 246.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 30,926 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.19. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $54.19.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.