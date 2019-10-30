Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 300.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 164,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 98,810 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 38,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 97,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

VGSH traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.94. The stock had a trading volume of 368,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,347. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.77. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $61.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.