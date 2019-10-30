Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,987. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $129.51 and a twelve month high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

