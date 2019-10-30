Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Centric Brands worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Centric Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centric Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Centric Brands by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Centric Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centric Brands by 10,489.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 741,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centric Brands stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.76. Centric Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $145.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.97.

Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Centric Brands had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 1,914.94%. The business had revenue of $423.21 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Centric Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

About Centric Brands

Centric Brands Inc designs, produces, manages, and builds kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel, and distributes its products across various retail and digital channels in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel.

