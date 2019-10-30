Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 442,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Basic Energy Services worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 367.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 161,820 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,992,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 382,729 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 42,285 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Baader Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

In related news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,183,164 shares of company stock worth $1,013,627. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAS traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.62. 668,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,078. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.41. Basic Energy Services Inc has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.46.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.16). Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 50.17% and a negative net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Basic Energy Services Inc will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

