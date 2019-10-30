Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,252,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,094 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.78% of Curis worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Curis by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,191,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 203,590 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in Curis by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 581,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 184,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Curis by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

CRIS stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 119,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,539. Curis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

