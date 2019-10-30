Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 6,708 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMCF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 211,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

RMCF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.98. 73 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,831. The company has a market cap of $54.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

