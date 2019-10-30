Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 978,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 82,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,416 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Natixis raised its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 743,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 283,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 41,475 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 273.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 120,861 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDRA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,645. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.42.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IDRA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

