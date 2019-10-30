Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.00

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.00 and last traded at $67.99, with a volume of 1680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.86.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VPL. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at $103,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 111.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

