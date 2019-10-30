ValuEngine Lowers Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, ValuEngine reports.
REKR opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Rekor Systems has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $5.44.
Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,028.10% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter.
Rekor Systems Company Profile
Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.
