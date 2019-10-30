ValuEngine Lowers Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, ValuEngine reports.

REKR opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Rekor Systems has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $5.44.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,028.10% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rekor Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

