ValuEngine Lowers Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) to Sell

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Compass Point started coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

NASDAQ:NMRK traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,416. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. 57.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.