ValuEngine Lowers Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Strong Sell

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.35.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Criteo has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $30.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.59 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dan Teodosiu sold 26,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $510,309.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 23.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 21.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the second quarter valued at $34,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 21.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Criteo by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

