ValuEngine Downgrades New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) to Strong Sell

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

NYSE:EDU traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.64. 891,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.79 and its 200-day moving average is $100.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 81.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $123.00.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

