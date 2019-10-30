ValuEngine Downgrades GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GELYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR stock opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $33.66. GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $48.10.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

