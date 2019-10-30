Valor Token Market Cap Achieves $9.48 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00005135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $9.48 million and $192,345.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Valor Token has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00040866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $522.25 or 0.05666061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000391 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004180 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001039 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00015290 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00046127 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

VALOR is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

