Utrust Reaches Market Cap of $9.18 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Utrust token can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, IDEX and Ethfinex. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $9.18 million and $679,009.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Utrust has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00219367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.42 or 0.01469265 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028604 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00122309 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Utrust’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Utrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, HitBTC, Huobi, Kucoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

