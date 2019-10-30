USD Coin Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. USD Coin has a market cap of $471.52 million and approximately $284.02 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010771 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, Poloniex, Korbit and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.57 or 0.02035478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00053125 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008143 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 472,547,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,433,355 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbase Pro, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Korbit, FCoin, CPDAX, LATOKEN, Kucoin, CoinEx, Crex24, Coinsuper, Hotbit and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.