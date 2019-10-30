US Xpress Enterprises (USX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect US Xpress Enterprises to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). US Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $413.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. US Xpress Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect US Xpress Enterprises to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE USX opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. US Xpress Enterprises has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $267.77 million and a PE ratio of 3.33.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, CAO Jason Grear bought 7,262 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $29,919.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,370 shares in the company, valued at $38,604.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Max L. Fuller bought 71,915 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $309,234.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 124,177 shares of company stock valued at $513,904. 34.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

