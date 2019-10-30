US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of US Well Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.97.

NASDAQ:USWS opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $116.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.44. US Well Services has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $11.12.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Well Services will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. boosted its holdings in US Well Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 20,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,208,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in US Well Services by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 49,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in US Well Services by 477.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 897,288 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in US Well Services in the second quarter valued at about $750,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in US Well Services by 23.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 24,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

