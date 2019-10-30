Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Reaches $0.0935 on Major Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $935,452.00 and $642,695.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0935 or 0.00001015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Exrates and OOOBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00040914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $521.67 or 0.05659667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000392 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004176 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001037 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00015299 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00046147 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

UQC is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, OOOBTC, Livecoin, IDEX, CoinExchange, Exrates and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.