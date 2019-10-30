UpToken (UP) One Day Volume Tops $1,138.00

UpToken (CURRENCY:UP) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. In the last week, UpToken has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. UpToken has a total market capitalization of $794,008.00 and $1,138.00 worth of UpToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UpToken token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UpToken alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00215445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.22 or 0.01515382 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028044 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00111798 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UpToken Token Profile

UpToken’s launch date was September 22nd, 2017. UpToken’s total supply is 184,638,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,540,250 tokens. UpToken’s official website is uptoken.org . The Reddit community for UpToken is /r/UpToken . UpToken’s official Twitter account is @UpToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

UpToken Token Trading

UpToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bancor Network and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UpToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UpToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UpToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UpToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UpToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.