Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

UVSP has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.90. 93,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,443. The company has a market cap of $756.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter. Univest Financial had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $682,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. 67.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

