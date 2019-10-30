United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,120,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 49,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 33.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE X traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,470,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,480,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36. United States Steel has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $29.84.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that United States Steel will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on X. Barclays began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie cut United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on United States Steel from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.