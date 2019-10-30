United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

USLM opened at $83.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 11.68. United States Lime & Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $68.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average is $80.25. The stock has a market cap of $454.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.54.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $38.95 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 66,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 63,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

