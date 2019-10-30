United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Short Interest Update

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 794,300 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the September 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other United States Cellular news, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 15,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $574,774.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,714.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 17,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $632,003.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in United States Cellular by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USM traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,729. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average is $42.15.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on United States Cellular from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on United States Cellular from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

