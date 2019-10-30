United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) CAO Alan H. Kumler Sells 2,924 Shares of Stock

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 2,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $90,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alan H. Kumler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Community Banks alerts:

On Thursday, October 24th, Alan H. Kumler sold 3,000 shares of United Community Banks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $92,010.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Alan H. Kumler sold 3,000 shares of United Community Banks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $84,000.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Alan H. Kumler sold 3,000 shares of United Community Banks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $81,180.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $31.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $148.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.91 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in United Community Banks by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,414,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in United Community Banks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.