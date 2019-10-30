Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Shares Up 7.1%

Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.57, 2,633 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 11,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UFAB. TheStreet downgraded Unique Fabricating from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 million.

In other Unique Fabricating news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. acquired 10,300 shares of Unique Fabricating stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $26,883.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. acquired 23,500 shares of Unique Fabricating stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $62,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFAB. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Unique Fabricating during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 42.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 621,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unique Fabricating during the second quarter valued at $73,000.

About Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

