Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Boosted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 15,152.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780,761 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Union Pacific worth $290,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 22,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.76. The company had a trading volume of 96,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,319. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.85. The company has a market cap of $118.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $128.08 and a 12-month high of $180.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $197.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.67.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

