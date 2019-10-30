Unilever’s (UN) Sell Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their sell rating on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever is one of the world’s largest consumer products companies. They produce and market a wide range of foods, home and personal care products. Their leading brands include Dove, Lipton, Magnum, Omo and Rama. They are the number one producer of frozen foods in Europe, They are also a leader in the branded olive oil category the most important brand being Bertolli. They are the largest seller of packet tea in the world through our Lipton and Brooke Bond brands. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners restated a sell rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an in-line rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Unilever from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:UN opened at $58.42 on Friday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The company has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average is $60.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

