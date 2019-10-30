Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPLC) Shares Down 7.3%

Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPLC) was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18, approximately 248,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,286,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ultra Petroleum in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.80 million.

In other Ultra Petroleum news, CFO David W. Honeyfield bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 545,000 shares of company stock worth $84,800 over the last three months.

Ultra Petroleum Company Profile

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyomingthe Pinedale and Jonah fields.

