UK Mortgages (LON:UKML) Sets New 52-Week Low at $65.00

UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.86), with a volume of 124571 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.50 ($0.86).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 67.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

In other UK Mortgages news, insider Helen F. Green acquired 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £7,425 ($9,702.08).

UK Mortgages Company Profile (LON:UKML)

UK Mortgages Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with access to stable income returns through the application of relatively conservative levels of leverage to portfolios of the United Kingdom mortgages. The Company invests in a portfolio of the United Kingdom residential mortgages.

