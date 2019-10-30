UBS Group Reiterates “€4.05” Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €4.05 ($4.71) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a €4.90 ($5.70) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. HSBC set a €4.20 ($4.88) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.60 ($4.19) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.90 ($5.70) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €4.61 ($5.36).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.