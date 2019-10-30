U.S. Auto Parts Network (PRTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect U.S. Auto Parts Network to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $73.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. On average, analysts expect U.S. Auto Parts Network to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Director Sol Khazani acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 173,514 shares in the company, valued at $206,481.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Kanen acquired 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $439,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 173,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,038.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 977,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,490. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

