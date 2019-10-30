Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.22-5.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.082-1.095 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Shares of TYL traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $269.14. 285,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.18. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $245.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $265.78.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.84, for a total transaction of $647,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,716 shares in the company, valued at $12,868,489.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $5,160,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,704 shares of company stock valued at $32,713,354 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

