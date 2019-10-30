Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Receives $41.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.05.

Several analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on Twitter from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Twitter from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cfra raised Twitter to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

In related news, insider Robert Kaiden sold 9,441 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $406,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 8,332 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $330,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,921 shares of company stock worth $4,002,540 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,150.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 74,500.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 77.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 55.7% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.85. 19,496,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,547,174. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Twitter will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

