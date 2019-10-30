Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,698 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in News by 155.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in News during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in News during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in News during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in News during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.70 to $15.30 in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

Shares of News stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,558. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. News Corp has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $14.65.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. News had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.