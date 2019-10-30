Twin Capital Management Inc. Takes $877,000 Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,460 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3,639.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,056,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 68.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,444,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,043,000 after buying an additional 4,259,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,704,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,812,000 after buying an additional 2,172,240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $22,677,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6,461.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 986,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after buying an additional 971,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $16.27. 7,243,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,617,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.05.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Raymond James set a $18.50 price target on Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.74.

In other news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $104,932.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $585,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,033.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,616 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

