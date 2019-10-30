Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total transaction of $3,220,875.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,865,654.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $1,710,802.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,066 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,056 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,390. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $111.08 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.59 and its 200 day moving average is $146.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. MKM Partners upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.93.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.